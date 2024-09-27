Seattle Mariners skip Macklemore song at first game since controversy

In their first home game since Macklemore got into hot water for shouting "F— America" at a Seattle event, the Mariners skipped their usual play of his song after the 7th inning stretch.

The decision follows Macklemore's comments at a "Palestine Will Live Forever" festival held at Seattle's Seward Park to raise awareness and funds for Palestinian causes.

Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore hypes up the crows prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Mariners quickly joined the Kraken and Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments.

For more than two years, the team has played "Can't Hold Us" following the usual rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The move itself received mixed reviews from fans of the longtime 7th inning play of "Louie Louie."

Friday night's game against Oakland A's marked a break from that tradition. FOX 13 staff were at the game to witness the team's skipover of Macklemore's hit song from the early 2010s.

It is unclear as of Friday night if the team will continue to skip the song in future games held at T-Mobile Park.

