Following a wave of criticism over comments made during a pro-Palestinian event, Seattle rapper Macklemore issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday addressing the controversy and clarifying his intentions.

The artist had come under fire for shouting "F— America" at the "Palestine Will Live Forever" festival, an event held at Seattle's Seward Park to raise awareness and funds for Palestinian causes.

Macklemore acknowledged that his comments were emotionally charged and not well-received, admitting:

"Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times."

He expressed regret over how his remarks overshadowed the message of the event, which he described as being centered on peace, love, and solidarity.

In his post, Macklemore reaffirmed his commitment to using his platform to bring people together rather than divide them, saying, "I strive to always lead with love in an effort to bring people together and never to create more division."

In the post, Macklemore goes on to express his "grief and anger" over the events unfolding in the Middle East. And he admits he "slipped up."

"I've slipped in front of the world before. I'm sure I'll do it again. But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I've lost endorsements, I've lost shows, I've lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine," Macklemore said Wednesday.

The rapper's comments come in the wake of widespread backlash, including condemnations from local sports organizations, such as the Seattle Mariners and the Kraken and Sounders FC, with whom Macklemore has long-standing ties as a co-owner. The Mariners, in particular, expressed disappointment, stating that they are monitoring the situation and evaluating their options moving forward.

The artist’s recent controversy has also led to consequences in his music career, with reports that he has been dropped from the lineup of the upcoming Neon City Festival in Las Vegas.

As tensions continue to mount, Macklemore’s message on social media is aimed at shifting focus back to the humanitarian efforts supported by the festival. Still, the fallout from his comments remains a significant challenge to his public image.

