Seattle Mariners join Kaken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

The Seattle Mariners have joined the Seattle Kraken and Sounders FC in condemning recent controversial remarks made by rapper Macklemore at a pro-Palestinian event in Seattle.

The Grammy-winning artist, a co-owner of the Kraken and Sounders, came under fire for shouting "F— America" during a recent event held at Seattle's Seward Park.

In a statement to FOX 13 Seattle, Mariners' Vice President of Communications Tim Hevly expressed the team's stance:

"We are aware of the incident and agree with the other teams in town: Sports and music should connect, not divide us. We continue to monitor and research the latest developments."

This backlash follows a video of Macklemore, who has long been a local favorite, telling the crowd to chant the explicit phrase, which was met with cheers. The comments have caused outrage, especially as the rapper’s song "Can't Hold Us" is regularly featured during the 7th inning stretch at Mariners games, replacing the long-standing tradition of "Louie Louie."

Macklemore made the comments while performing at the "Palestine Will Live Forever Festival," a fundraiser for pro-Palestinian causes. The event raised funds for several groups, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), an organization that has faced scrutiny for alleged ties to Hamas.

The Mariners’ response adds to the growing fallout.

On Tuesday, the Kraken and Sounders issued a joint statement condemning Macklemore’s comments, distancing themselves from his remarks.

"We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations," they stated.

The situation has already affected Macklemore's career. The rapper, scheduled to headline the Neon City Festival in Las Vegas this November, was dropped from the lineup Tuesday following the controversy.

Macklemore’s recent comments and anti-Israel sentiments in his music have heightened tensions, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. His 2023 song, "Hind’s Hall," drew further criticism for calling out President Biden and promoting anti-Israel sentiments, further dividing opinions around the artist.

As Macklemore faces mounting backlash, the Mariners, Kraken and Sounders are evaluating their next steps regarding his involvement with their respective organizations.

