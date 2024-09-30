Seattle teen arrested, mistakenly released from youth detention center

Seattle police say a teen that was arrested for an attempted robbery was mistakenly released from juvenile detention last week.

Seattle police officers arrested a 13-year-old boy in the West Queen Anne neighborhood on Friday, September 27.

According to police, the 13-year-old tried to rob a 12-year-old for his bike. The suspect reportedly used a knife to threaten the victim, and it happened on the grounds of a local middle school.

Officers located the 13-year-old boy's residence, and arrested him for investigation of robbery. The teen was later booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

The next day, on Sept. 28, police were notified that the teen had been released from juvenile detention by mistake. It's currently unclear how the teen was mistakenly released.

Without an arrest warrant from the court, officers were unable to take the teen back into custody. However, the teen appeared in court on Monday on his own personal recognizance, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The teen was ordered to not contact the victim, attend school with no absences or tardies, maintain contact with a juvenile probation officer, and to follow home rules.

The 13-year-old could be charged with first-degree attempted robbery on Wednesday.

Detectives with SPD's Robbery Unit continue to investigate this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

WA rural broadband upgrades coming for Pierce County residents

Seattle business owner concerned about after-hours crowds

Here's your chance to step into the world of 'Bridgerton' in Seattle

As Seattle’s China Harbor Restaurant closes, a new swim school opens

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.