Suspects use front loader in attempt to steal ATM in Seattle

Seattle police are looking for suspects who used a bulldozer in an attempt to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning in the North Queen Anne neighborhood.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at a bank on 3rd Avenue West and West Nickerson Street, near Seattle Pacific University's campus.

According to the Seattle Police Department, two suspects used a front loader bulldozer to smash and grab an ATM.

Police said one left the scene in a bulldozer and the other left in a truck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the truck and the bulldozer.

Officers tried to stop the suspects, but the suspect in the front loader jumped into the truck, which drove away from the scene.

The front loader rolled into the back of the patrol car and damaged it.

No injuries were reported, and the ATM was recovered.

The suspects remain at large.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Dramatic video in Fife shows rescuers saving man trapped in burning Subaru

Seattle hotel workers strike on Labor Day, seeking fair wages and staffing

Sea-Tac Airport baggage, flight displays coming back after cyberattack

Person shot in drive-thru of North Seattle restaurant

Yelm Community Schools reaches tentative agreement with educators

Seattle mother falls victim to rental scam

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.