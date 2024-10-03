US Marshals seek help to find WA triple-murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a triple-murder suspect tied to a deadly August house fire in Concrete, Washington.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, has intensified its search for 50-year-old Jason Birman, who has been on the run since Aug. 9. A combined reward of $15,000 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Jason Birman, 50, is a triple-murder suspect wanted in connection to a deadly house fire that happened in Concrete, Washington on Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

On Aug. 9, Skagit County deputies responded to a fire at a two-story house on SR-530 near Arlington. After extinguishing the flames, the remains of three people were recovered from the scene.

Detectives later learned that the victims, Birman's wife, stepson and his stepson's girlfriend, had also suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators believed a fourth person, later identified as Birman, was at the house when the fire broke out, but he left with his truck.

His blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington license plate C67636L is unaccounted for.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds, balding with blond hair and blue eyes. Detectives note he has a distinctive speech pattern and typically wears glasses.

Birman is known to frequent Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Anyone who has had contact with Birman or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Woman killed in West Seattle identified, was being served paperwork

Sex toy prank, abuse of power lands Mercer Island, WA officer in hot water

Washington's minimum wage increasing in 2025

Video shows moments before police say 19-year-old killed senior citizen

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' defies home monitoring rules ahead of court

Seattle landmarks ensnared by Kraken’s guerrilla-style marketing strategy

Bremerton, WA hit with second earthquake in two days

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.