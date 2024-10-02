Video shows moments before police say 19-year-old killed senior citizen

The 19-year-old who police say killed his aunt's friend is currently out of jail, but prosecutors want him back behind bars.

Last week, investigators said 19-year-old K'Shawn Jimerson murdered 65-year-old Michael Gray. Gray was a family friend and doing handyman work around Jimerson's aunt's home, according to probable cause documents.

On Wednesday, the King County Prosecutor's office filed a motion to increase Jimerson's bail to $2 million in light of new video evidence.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained that video. The footage shows a man, who police said is Jimerson, reel back and swing a heavy-looking wooden stick at Gray.

The video then shows Gray chasing Jimerson inside a home. That is where police say the teenager stabbed the senior citizen multiple times.

Jimerson is currently out of custody.

The prosecutor's office originally asked Judge Michelle Gehlsen to hold Jimerson on $2 million. Gehlsen instead put a $50,000 bail on the alleged murderer and did not require any at-home monitoring.

That's a decision that Renton police said they are trying to figure out.

"We are disappointed in the decision to grant such a low bail for a murder suspect," said Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt. "The suspect's violent actions warrant detention, and our community deserves to be protected from a suspect who commits these types of violent acts."

Related article

Renton police say Schuldt contacted the judge to ask questions about the reasons for the low bail.

FOX 13 Seattle also reached out to the office of the King County District Court to get answers, but officials did not respond.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office calls the bail decision inexplicable. A judge will rule on the prosecutors' request to increase Jimerson's bail on Thursday morning.

Jimerson faces a charge of second-degree murder.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Stolen car chase ends in crash, injuring 5, including 3 WA deputies

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.