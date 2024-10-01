Bremerton, WA hit with second earthquake in two days

There have been three earthquakes in the Puget Sound region in less than a week; two quakes have hit Bremerton in two days.

On October 1 there was an earthquake in the Bremerton area, just 52 hours after the first one on Sunday and less than one week after a 4.0 earthquake near Victoria.

Bremerton earthquake map October 1, 2024

The 2.7 magnitude earthquake rumbled under Bremerton at 10:49 a.m, on Tuesday. Did you feel it? if so you can report it on this USGS page.

On Sunday, September 29, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the same area just before 8 a.m.

Both reached a depth of about 16 miles.

More information on the Bremerton quake can be found on the USGS incident page.

