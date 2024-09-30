Woman wanted in Kitsap County hit-and-run

A woman accused of hitting another woman with her car and speeding off is wanted by Kitsap County deputies.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for 69-year-old Judy Gail Smith. She's accused of running over a 64-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Happy Laundry laundromat off State Route 303 in Bremerton.

According to deputies, Smith stopped briefly, but then sped off without checking on the woman she had just hit.

via Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

The victim, who was in town visiting her son, suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle in the hit-and-run was identified as a silver 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with Washington license BDX-0335. The driver was identified as Smith, who reportedly has no known permanent address.

Smith's vehicle was later found abandoned at a residence on Normandy Drive in Bremerton. However, Smith was not located and remains on the run.

Kitsap County deputies say a $20,000 warrant has been issued for Smith's arrest.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those who witnessed the collision or has additional information about it should contact Deputy Rob Corn at RCorn@kitsap.gov.

