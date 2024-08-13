Detectives search for pickup truck after deadly Skagit County fire

Detectives are looking for a pickup truck after a deadly house fire last week in Concrete.

On Aug. 9, Skagit County deputies responded to a report of a fire in a building near 15000 of State Route 530.

When authorities arrived, they found a two-story home destroyed after a fire.

During an investigation, detectives discovered the address was of a non-law enforcement, contract Skagit County employee. Because of the connection, the Mount Vernon Police Department took over the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Washington State Patrol and Skagit County Fire Marshall will also help the agency with the investigation.

According to Mount Vernon police, several people died in the fire. The Skagit County Coroner’s Office will be handling the identification of the victims and notification of the next of kin.

According to investigators, a vehicle was missing from the scene of the fire and detectives are looking for it. It's a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington state registration C67636L.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed the fire is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number 360-428-3211 or during business hours, call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.

