DOJ: Seattle family led fentanyl ring targeting Lummi Nation

U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman is set to hold a press conference today to discuss a series of arrests related to a multi-state drug ring.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 17 people were arrested, five of them from one south King County family, on indictments and criminal complaints for a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The arrests follow a two-year investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization, with the Seattle-area "Jackson family" playing a prominent role in the distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This investigation revealed that the trafficking organization was a supplier to a community that was rocked by four fentanyl overdose deaths in just four days," said Gorman. "Fentanyl continues to claim lives in our community — especially in our Tribal communities. We will do all we can to stop the flow of this deadly drug."

Federal authorities say the Jackson family's drug trafficking operation intentionally targeted the Lummi Nation, located in Whatcom County, leading to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

"The significance of this case is that a family drug trafficking organization expanded from Seattle beyond Washington state to locations across the country," said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "This group distributed more than 800,000 fentanyl pills throughout the United States, including in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Montana, and Georgia. Together with our partners, this demonstrates the national impact of today’s operations by disrupting this source of supply."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the drug ring was led by 31-year-old Marquis Jackson, his parents, 50-year-old Mandel Jackson and 49-year-old Matelita Jackson, 21-year-old Markell Jackson and 22-year-old Miracle Patu-Jackson.

The other defendants arrested include:

Michael Young Jr., 43, Tacoma, Washington

Sir-Terrique Devon Milam , 20, Federal Way, Washington

Tyrell Lewis , 32, Federal Way, Washington – a fugitive

Robert Johnson , 20, Renton, Washington

Diyana Abraha , 22, Seattle – a fugitive

Adean Batinga , 20, Burien, Washington

Tianna Karastan , 21, Seattle -a fugitive

Diallo Redd , 34, Tacoma, Washington

Chad Conti , 47, of Covington, Washington

Phillip Lamont Alexander , 48, Des Moines, Washington

Robert Bellair , 41, Ferndale, Washington

Thomas J. Morris , 42, Bellingham, Washington

Patrick James , 40, Bellingham, Washington

Ronald Finkbonner , 50, Bellingham, Washington

Edgar Valdez , 26, of Phoenix

Keondre Jackson, 29, Wichita, Kansas

Federal authorities say the investigation led to the seizure of more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, nearly seven kilograms of fentanyl powder, seven kilograms of cocaine, 29 firearms and $116,000 in cash.

"The Seattle Police Department appreciates the collaboration with our federal partners in combatting the scourge of the fentanyl crisis and the proliferation of guns from drug trafficking organizations," said Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden. "Fentanyl caused over 1,000 overdose deaths in King County last year. Seattle Police are delighted to partner with the FBI, DEA, USAO and other state and local jurisdictions to dismantle a drug distribution network undoubtedly responsible for deaths in our community."

