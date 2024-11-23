When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is often the busiest travel day in the U.S., and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is making sure travelers anticipate higher-than-usual traffic across the state this year.

WSDOT compiled several charts and guides to help drivers plan for congestion on major routes throughout the state. These charts, based on historical data, show the typical hourly traffic volumes in previous years.

All times marked in green indicate light traffic on the roadways; yellow indicates moderate to heavy traffic. WSDOT says that even the slightest incident could cause significant backups during times marked in red.

If you’re planning to hit the Washington roads for Thanksgiving, tap the links below to jump to traffic predictions on:

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, will likely happen between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 5 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will likely happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 9 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The best times to drive are anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving - also known as Black Friday, will be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic will be smooth anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Saturday is likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Sunday, Dec. 1 is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 9 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound I-5 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst traffic on Monday, Dec. 2 will be between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 5 a.m., between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth before 5 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Thanksgiving travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, the worst time to travel on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, will be between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m and 8 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 6 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, the worst time to travel on Thanksgiving Day is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 8 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 10 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst time to travel on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, will be between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 7 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 8 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday is between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 9 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 9 a.m. and anytime after 9 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound I-5 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Monday, Dec. 2, is between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Congestion is expected to be moderate at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic is expected to be smooth anytime before 6 a.m. and anytime after 8 p.m.

What are the best times to travel east on I-90 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Wednesday is between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, traffic will be fairly moderate on Thanksgiving Day. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst times to drive on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is between 11 p.m. and 2 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is expected to be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and during the 4 p.m. hour.

I-90 travel times predicted for eastbound I-90 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate on Monday. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

What are the best times to travel west on I-90 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel on I-90, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Thanksgiving travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Wednesday before Thanksgiving is between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate on Thanksgiving Day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be moderate on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday is between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

I-90 travel times predicted for westbound I-90 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Monday, Dec. 2.

What are the best times to travel east on US-2 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel east on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view westbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Thanksgiving.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Sunday.

US-2 travel times predicted for eastbound US-2 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be light all day on Monday, Dec. 2.

What are the best times to travel west on US-2 for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel west on US-2, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Thanksgiving travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly light throughout the day on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Congestion is expected to be moderate between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be light all day on Thanksgiving Day.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate thourghout the day on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is expected to be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be heavy between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

US-2 travel times predicted for westbound US-2 on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be smooth throughout the day on Monday.

What are the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel north on I-5 to Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. To view southbound traffic maps, please visit this link.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, the worst times to drive on Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day will be between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Thanksgiving Day is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, the worst times to drive on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for northbound traffic on I-5 toward Canada on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Monday is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

What are the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada for Thanksgiving?

WSDOT used data from past years to predict the best times to travel south on I-5 from Canada, with day-by-day, hour-by-hour traffic charts over the holiday weekend. Here are WSDOT's Thanksgiving travel predictions for Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Wednesday, Nov. 27

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Thursday, Nov. 28

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout Thanksgiving Day.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Friday, Nov. 29

According to WSDOT, traffic is expected to be fairly moderate throughout the day on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The best times to avoid are between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Saturday, Nov. 30

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Saturday is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Sunday, Dec. 1

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Sunday is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I-5 travel times predicted for southbound traffic on I-5 from Canada on Monday, Dec. 2

According to WSDOT, the worst time to drive on Monday is expected to be between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Otherwise, congestion is expected to be fairly moderate outside those times.

