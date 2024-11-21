Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man at a Puyallup basketball court last year, and was sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison on Thursday.

Antonio Hartman, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, gunned down 19-year-old Keylen Collins in the early morning hours of September 3, 2023. He was arrested two weeks later, after getting into pursuit with deputies and crashing into a guardrail.

According to court documents, Hartman shot Collins multiple times after he refused to give him alcohol. A person on the phone with Collins said he heard someone tell the victim to give him their bottles of alcohol just before the shooting, and deputies found alcoholic containers at the scene.

Witnesses said Hartman fired 6-7 shots at Collins, with some hearing him say "I'll take your life" before the shooting. One woman said she was with Hartman when he allegedly told her he wanted to rob Collins, and that if he fought back, "he would shoot him."

Deputies chased Hartman on Sept. 18 after he was spotted driving a black Ford Fusion with a stolen plate. During the chase, deputies said Hartman was driving "recklessly" and was "using the oncoming lane to pass cars and school buses." He later crashed in Graham and was taken into custody.

Hartman was previously convicted of second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in juvenile court in October 2022. His sentence was suspended and he was put on 12 months of probation, according to court documents.

In the Puyallup shooting, Hartman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other firearm-related charges.

The court imposed a sentence of 25 years and 10 months.

