1 killed in shooting at Puyallup neighborhood party, deputies investigating

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a neighborhood party in Puyallup early Sunday morning.

Pierce County deputies were called at 3:21 a.m. to reports of shots fired near 105th Ln E and 188th St Ct E. Several people called 911 and said they heard multiple shots, then saw a bunch of vehicles speed away from the area.

Deputies arrived but did not find anyone in connection to the shooting, until they came across a victim of the shooting—a 19-year-old man bleeding out on a nearby basketball court.

Medics were called to the scene but declared the man dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was a large group of people gathering for a party in the neighborhood. At a certain point, an argument broke out and escalated into gunfire. It is not known if anyone else was injured, or how many suspects may have been involved.

The partygoers are believed to not live in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s department at (253) 287‑4455 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.