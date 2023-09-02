Crews battle house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, as police investigate related shooting

Crews are working on a house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, and police are investigating a shooting at the same location.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of N 48th St. and Whitman Ave. N at around 9:23 a.m. This area is just two blocks south of the Woodland Park Zoo.

Seattle Department of Transportation

When police arrived, they found a residence engulfed in flames. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire, and had the fire under control at around 9:39 a.m.

According to the SFD, their crews are working with police to make entry into the home.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Seattle Department of Transportation sent out an alert at around 9:15 a.m. saying that two right northbound lanes are blocked on Aurora Ave. N.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.