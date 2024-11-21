Seattle Christmas Market kicks off Thursday

The magic of the Seattle Christmas Market returns on Thursday afternoon.

It's back for the second year and organizers have transformed Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn into a festive outdoor Christmas village, inspired by the centuries-old traditions of European Christmas markets.

The market will run from Nov. 21-Dec. 24, and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, on Thanksgiving Day.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

There will be holiday music playing throughout the market, visitors can shop around at more than 60 different booths, and eat and drink from more than 20 food vendors.

"We’re beyond thrilled to return to Seattle Center for year two," said Malte Kluetz, CEO and Founder of the Seattle Christmas Market.

Visitors can book their timeslot and purchase tickets for the event on the Seattle Christmas Website.

The market is located at the South Fountain Lawn and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109.

