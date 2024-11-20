Deadly storm slams Western Washington topples trees, kills 2

A powerful storm swept through Western Washington on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming two lives in separate incidents involving falling trees.

In Bellevue, a woman was killed when a tree crashed through her home while she was showering. Fire crews, initially responding to rescue her, faced worsening conditions and had to retreat for their own safety.

"This situation is absolutely horrific," said Bellevue Fire Department spokesperson Heather Wong. "We haven’t seen a storm like this in my 45 years living here."

The Bridle Trails neighborhood, heavily wooded and picturesque, bore the brunt of the storm's fury, with uprooted trees and scattered debris adding to the devastation.

"Last night was an unprecedented event," said Wong.

Wong detailed the chaos her department faced during the record-breaking storm. "Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., we responded to over 335 calls — downed trees into homes, power lines on cars, and an insane amount of people stuck in elevators because the power was out," said Wong. "Bellevue Fire has had no sleep."

The Bridle Trails neighborhood was hit especially hard. The storm caused widespread destruction, toppling trees and scattering debris across properties.

A woman was killed after a tree came crashing into her home.

"Another tree fell while crews were here. They made the decision to leave the scene for everybody's safety," said Wong. Firefighters took the victim’s husband with them and returned at first light to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts.

The woman’s husband, who called 911 just before 7:00 p.m., understood the perilous situation.

"It was not safe for anybody to be in the house or standing around it," Wong explained. "I really am struggling to understand how difficult that must have been for him."

In Lynnwood, a woman living in an encampment was killed when another tree fell during the storm. The incident occurred in a wooded area near Alderwood Mall Parkway, where a memorial now stands in her honor.

Snohomish County does not activate emergency shelters unless temperatures drop below freezing. With overnight temperatures above that threshold, no shelters were open at the time of the storm.

A human resources employee told FOX 13 Seattle that they expect another weather pattern expected to hit the area later this week, but no decision has actually been made.

"Maybe remove trees that are a little too close to your house — 10 to 15 feet. If you can’t remove them, limb them up at least so that the bigger branches aren’t coming down," said Wong. "Keep your generator outside, away from doors and windows. Never bring grills or barbecues inside, and make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working."

The storm not only caused physical destruction, but also left an emotional toll.

"Honestly, the damage and the trauma that people go through, even when they haven’t lost a loved one — it’s nerve-wracking," said Wong. "Last night, I was hunkering in my basement with my daughter, trying to explain to a six-year-old why this is so nerve wrecking."

Despite the devastation, Wong urges the community to be vigilant and prepare.

"We love our trees — they’re part of what makes this area beautiful. But when they fall, it’s quick, and it can be fatal," Wong said.

For those in need, one shelter is currently open in West Seattle at Westside Neighbors between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m.

