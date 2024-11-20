WA bomb cyclone: 2 hurt after tree falls onto trailer in Maple Valley

Two people are recovering in the hospital after a tree toppled onto their trailer in Maple Valley due to powerful winds from a bomb cyclone in Washington.

Photo: Puget Sound Fire

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) reported the rescue effort at 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday. They stated two individuals were trapped inside the trailer located near the corner of SE 184th St. and 246th Ave. SE.

Photo: Puget Sound Fire

Rescue crews successfully freed one victim quickly. However, it took about an hour to pull the second patient from the wreckage.

Photo: Puget Sound Fire

The PSF said that one patient was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, while King County Medic One took the other.

The current conditions of the victims are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.