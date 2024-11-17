Snow storms will impact driving conditions, WA mountain resort snow packs

A series of winter storms are rolling into the western Washington area Sunday and into the beginning of the work week. We look at what that means for drivers, skiers, and local residents.

Right now, the North Cascades Highway is shut down. Authorities announced the move on Friday in anticipation of the weekend storms.

Chain enforcement kicked off for Snoqualmie Pass last night. "Obey the restrictions and drive for the conditions!," said Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

Snow on mountain passes 11.17.24

WSDOT has a map of all the mountain passes in Washington state. There, you can see specific information for individual passes, including closures and road conditions.

Earlier in the week, FOX 13 made a list of when all the area ski resorts are expected to open, as the businesses assessed snow probabilities and snow pack conditions. Our meteorologist, Abby Acone is forecasting between 1-2 feet for snow for skiiers.

Trooper Johnson also posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) showing the pass accumulation as of Saturday evening.

On Nov. 15, chains were required on all vehicles except all wheel drive.

