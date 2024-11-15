Snow prompts North Cascades Highway closure in western WA

Transportation authorities have made the call to close the North Cascades Highway for the weekend due to snow forecasts.

WSDOT announced Friday morning the highway would shut down at 5 p.m. and stay closed until at least Monday, November 18. Reopening will depend on the findings from their avalanche and maintenance teams in a couple days.

The temporary closure will stretch from milepost 134-171 of State Route 20 in southeastern Whatcom County, northern Chelan County, and western Okanogan County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle mass stabbing suspect charged, has 9 felonies in last decade: docs

J-Pod, K-Pod orcas make surprise visit near Vashon Island

Suspect arrested for doing burnouts on Bellevue's LGBTQ+ Pride mural

Tacoma Humane temporarily waives adoption fees as shelter is 'beyond full'

Linkin Park to perform at Climate Pledge Arena for "From Zero" tour

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.