Suspect arrested for doing burnouts on Bellevue's LGBTQ+ Pride mural

Bellevue police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of vandalizing the downtown LGBTQ+ Pride mural several times over the summer.

Authorities announced the arrest on Thursday, saying they took Ivan Barzul into custody at his home in Renton. Barzul is accused of doing burnouts in the three-way intersection, scuffing up the mural and almost hitting cars and pedestrians.

One of these high-octane stunts happened in broad daylight, feet away from pedestrians crossing the street, and while other cars were trying to cross the intersection.

The vandalizations occurred on July 14, September 7 and September 15. Damage estimates for the vandalism total more than $13,000.

Officers arrested Barzul for three counts of malicious mischief (first-degree vandalism), and three counts of reckless driving.

"Officers often preach ‘see something, say something.’ It’s without a doubt Bellevue residents helped law enforcement hold this individual accountable," said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley. "This arrest is a testament to the teamwork a community and law enforcement can achieve together."

Police say witnesses reached out through the Crime Stoppers tip line to give the suspect's name and information to detectives.

