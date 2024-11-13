School bus, pickup truck crash closes southbound I-405 in Bothell

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSDOT)

Southbound lanes of I-405 are blocked in Bothell due to a crash involving a pickup truck and school bus.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on the southbound I-405 toll lane, near the SR 527 median.

WSDOT confirmed a pickup truck and school bus crashed. No one on the school bus was injured, but the driver of the pickup truck has minor injuries.

Traffic officials have reopened the rightmost lane, but it is still not known when the road will fully reopen.

La Conner Schools issued the following statement to parents after the crash:

"Dear LC Families, this afternoon the school bus transporting our girls' soccer team was in a collision on I-405. We’re relieved to report that all students and staff are safe following this afternoon’s accident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and our coaches and first responders on the scene ensured a swift response. Law enforcement arranged for a city bus to safely transport everyone from the freeway. We appreciate the community’s concern and support, as well as the quick response from first responders. We will provide updates as we work through the next steps."

It is not yet known what led up to the collision. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

