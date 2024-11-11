80,000 pounds of Costco butter recalled for lacking disclaimer about milk

Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC recalled more than 79,000 pounds of Costco Kirkland Signature butter last month because the packaging may not have an allergen disclaimer about milk.

The recalled 46,800 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter "list cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement," according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Distribution of approximately 2,100 cases of butter occurred in Texas, the agency said.

For the Kirkland Signature salted sweet cream butter, the best-by dates were Feb. 23, 2025, for one of the lots and March 29, 2025, for the other, according to the FDA. Meanwhile, the four lots of the unsalted butter had Feb. 22, Feb. 23, March 22 and March 23 best-by dates.

Each recalled product had four 4-ounce sticks within it.

Companies have to label food products that have milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame under the law, according to the FDA.

The recalls for potentially not having the notice about milk, an ingredient that some social media users suggested should be common sense to consumers, came roughly a month before the FDA labeled them "Class II," a classification that the FDA said indicates a product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The agency noted Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest’s recalls of the Costco Kirkland Signature butter was voluntary and did not involve any press release.

Costco has sold products under its popular private-label brand since the mid-1990s.

In its most recent annual report, the warehouse retailer said Kirkland Signature items are "offered at prices that are generally lower than national brands, and help lower costs, differentiate our merchandise offerings, and generally earn higher margins."

Costco generally has a roughly 4,000-item selection, including Kirkland Signature products and items from other brands, at its 891 warehouse locations.

