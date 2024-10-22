The Auburn Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection to the suspicious disappearance of a pregnant 21-year-old woman who went missing on October 13.

With assistance from the FBI and other agencies, Auburn Police say they tracked one of the suspects in Jackelin Perez's disappearance to Texas. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Jackelin Perez recently emigrated from Guatemala to Auburn and was six weeks pregnant when she went missing. Detectives said there was credible evidence that suggested she was taken from her home against her will.

Auburn PD believes there are more individuals involved in Perez's disappearance, and is actively searching for them.

Despite the arrest, Jackelin Perez still remains missing.

Investigators believe she was taken from her Auburn home between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Perez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds and has a scar on her left cheek.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

