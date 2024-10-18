Auburn police intensify search for missing pregnant woman, ask community for help

Authorities are intensifying their search for 21-year-old Jackelin Perez, who disappeared from her Auburn home under suspicious circumstances on the evening of October 13.

Jackelin, six weeks pregnant and originally from Guatemala, has been missing for several days, and police are urging the community to help find her.

Auburn Police say Jackelin’s husband contacted them Monday morning, reporting her missing. Investigators believe she was taken from her home between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday under duress.

Her husband, who was not home at the time, discovered her missing approximately 20 minutes after the incident but did not notify authorities until the following day.

"This is a very alarming situation,"Auburn Police Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley said. "Our biggest concern is her health and well-being. We want to make sure she's safe."

Detectives have been working around the clock to find her, deeply concerned for her safety and the safety of her unborn child.

"We have not ruled out any suspects," Crossley said. "We're looking into anyone and everyone at this point."

Police have not disclosed the exact location of her home to protect the integrity of the investigation, but are actively seeking witnesses.

Jackelin and her husband emigrated from Guatemala less than a year ago and have been living in Auburn for about four months. Her limited English skills have added to the challenge of finding her, but police are hopeful that the community can provide crucial information.

"If you see her or have any information, please understand that she may have difficulty communicating in English," Crossley said.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from traffic cameras and home security systems in the area. They encourage anyone with relevant video footage or information to come forward.

"We are in communication with her husband, who initially reported her missing, but we’re keeping all investigative avenues open at this time," Crossley said.

Jackelin is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds, with a scar on her left cheek. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

