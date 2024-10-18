Seattle Filipino community upset over vandalism of Dr. Jose Rizal monument

Members of Seattle’s Filipino communities are trying to make sense of the vandalism that took place inside Dr. Jose Rizal Park this past weekend.

"I guess bronze and scrap metal is very expensive right now," said Tess Guerzon. "They just took the plaques. It’s just so disrespectful."

Sometime between October 12 and 13, thieves targeted the historic monument of Dr. Jose Rizal in the Beacon Hill park named after the Filipino hero. Rizal is credited with inspiring the Filipino people to gain independence from Spanish rule in the early 1900s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dr. Jose Rizal monument vandalized

It appears the plaques surrounding his bust were cut or ripped off the stone structures that held them.

For Tess Guerzon, the monument and the park are personal.

"My mom helped bring the bust of Dr. Jose Rizal to Seattle from overseas," she said. "

Guerzon told FOX 13 Seattle her mother, Zenaida Guerzon, worked for years to help make the monument a reality.

"It takes a village," joked Tess. "But this is our park. There are only five parks in the U.S. named for Dr. Jose Rizal Park and one of them is Seattle."

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The thieves also stole a time capsule buried beneath a plaque inside the monument. It contained moments of cultural significance, dating back to when the monument was first erected.

"All the family photos and memories, even the historical information and old newspaper articles were meant to be opened in the next few decades," said Guerzon. "Now that’s not going to happen."

It’s unclear who is responsible, but Guerzon is hoping someone knows something.

"We’ve already filed a police report," she said. "We would love the plaques back. They’re part of a historical monument. I’d hate to think they’re in a plastic bag somewhere or at some scrap metal yard."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Seattle Police. The non-emergency number is (206) 625-5011. Just reference case number: 2024-942554.

