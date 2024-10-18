Parents sue Monroe School District over racism, bullying allegations

Frustrated parents have filed a lawsuit against the Monroe School District, accusing it of failing to address years of racial discrimination and harassment involving their children.

The lawsuit was officially filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, following claims that the district has been slow to respond to repeated complaints from families. Attorney James Bible, representing the families, announced the lawsuit during a press conference Friday afternoon.

"As time goes by, more and more students come forward," said Bible.

Surrounded by parents and their children, Bible explained that the district's alleged inaction has resulted in more students coming forward with stories of racial slurs, physical violence, and threats. The allegations include incidents at all school levels, from elementary to high school.

"Grown parents coming onto campus to threaten young, black children," shared Bible.

In 2022, families voiced concerns to FOX 13 Seattle about incidents of racial harassment. During a school board meeting that year, African-American students reported being called racial slurs, including being referred to as "monkeys," and encountering references to the Ku Klux Klan. In response to these ongoing issues, over a hundred students staged a walkout to protest the district's handling of the situation. However, two years later, families argue that the problem remains unresolved.

Some families have since left the district due to these experiences, but they say they are not backing down from the fight for justice.

"They don’t want another host of kids to experience that same sort of harm," said Bible.

Responding to the allegations, Monroe School District acknowledged the suit. In a statement, they told FOX 13 Seattle:

"The District conducted investigations into the allegations when these families made the claims. Due to the legal requirements of student confidentiality, we cannot disclose specific information regarding these claims and related investigations. Further, as the District is now the subject of a lawsuit against the District for money, we have been advised by our legal counsel to not make any further comment."

