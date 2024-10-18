Employees of a beloved Seattle BBQ restaurant are reeling at the sudden closure of its Pike Place Market location.

Pike's Pit Bar-B-Que, which is under the umbrella of Peco's Pit International Franchise LLC, is shutting down on Saturday. Employees said they found out this week from managers that the restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

A sign went up in the restaurant ahead of the weekend, reading, "Haven't tried our BBQ? Now is your LAST chance! Closing forever!"

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An employee of Pike's Pit who asked to remain anonymous told FOX 13 Seattle that they are worried for the future.

"Everyone's very shocked, it was so sudden. People who are usually regulars were stopping by and just couldn't believe that we were closing down."

Peco's has multiple restaurants around western Washington, including West Seattle, Sodo, and Yelm.

Related article

A manager at one of the Peco's Pit locations said the company isn't closing all its restaurants, but is making some decisions to downsize. More information will be available at a later time.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Critical monitors delayed at one of WA's most active volcanoes

Parents sue Monroe School District over racism, bullying allegations

Boeing faces new FAA review as key supplier plans temporary furloughs due to labor strike

Seattle Police spend $120K on UK consultant ahead of 2026 World Cup

Third juvenile detention employee arrested on sexual misconduct charges this year

Washington's favorite Halloween candy revealed in 2024 report

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.