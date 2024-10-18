Washington's favorite Halloween candy revealed in 2024 report

As Halloween approaches, M&M’s has emerged as Washington’s favorite candy, according to the 2024 Halloween Candy Report released by CandyStore.com.

The report, which draws on 17 years of sales data, reveals the top three candies in every state and shows that Washington residents prefer the iconic chocolate treat above all others.

Trailing close behind in Washington’s rankings are Salt Water Taffy and Tootsie Pops, highlighting a mix of both nostalgic and classic candy choices for trick or treaters.

These results align with a nationwide trend of consumers gravitating toward familiar favorites and newer, sour treats.

Top 3 Halloween candies in Washington

M&M’s – 175,931 pounds sold Salt Water Taffy – 127,658 pounds sold Tootsie Pops – 125,733 pounds sold

The report reveals that sour candies like Sour Patch Kids are rising in popularity across the country, but Washington continues to favor traditional sweets, as reflected by the success of Tootsie Pops and Salt Water Taffy.

National Halloween candy trends

On a national level, M&M’s surpassed Reese’s Cups as the most popular Halloween candy for the first time. Sour Patch Kids also surged to the top of the charts, securing the #3 spot. Surprisingly, Candy Corn — often a divisive treat — climbed to #7 on the national list, showing a resurgence in popularity.

Halloween spending and preparation

The report estimates that U.S. consumers will spend $3.5 billion on Halloween candy this year. In Washington, many residents have already begun their preparations, with most candy shopping expected to occur during the first two weeks of October.

For homeowners, selecting the right candy can make or break their trick-or-treating success. As the report notes, choosing crowd-pleasing options can prevent the dreaded "trick" in place of a "treat."

Whether opting for chocolate favorites like M&M’s or exploring sour and nostalgic treats, Washington residents are gearing up for a sweet Halloween season.

To explore the full list of top Halloween candies by state, visit candystore.com.

