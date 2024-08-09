Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon returning to Seattle

article

While summer, and scorching Seattle temps, are on our minds now, Halloween preparations are underway.

Black Lagoon has announced the return of their pop-up in Seattle. For 2024, the experience will again be at Rob Roy from October 2-November 2.

FOX 13 hosted Mark Sassi to discuss the pop-up ahead of the 2023 installment during a Seattle Sips episode last year:

Organizers describe Black Lagoon as, "an immersive, creepy-as-hell cocktail experience that pays homage to the macabre and throws in a splash of goth and metal for good measure."

Patrons are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the spooky offerings.

For a full list of cities and dates the experience will be at, check out the Black Lagoon tour page.

Bartender at Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up (Courtesy of Black Lagoon)

