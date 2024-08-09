Scorching, smoky sunshine forecast for Seattle Friday

Get ready for blistering temperatures in places Friday afternoon! It will also be smoky across Puget Sound and Seattle today.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s. A few neighborhoods near the Cascades and away from the water could hit about 90 degrees.

It'll be dry, however, there's a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The communities with the best chance for lightning will be the Cascades and across Eastern Washington. This is where a Red Flag Warning is in effect throughout the day today. Lightning could ignite new fires. Gusty and erratic winds with these thunderstorms could fuel the growth of any flames.

A Red Flag Warning is posted today for the North Cascades due to dry thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty thunderstorms are possible over the Cascades Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is posted for much of Puget Sound Friday. Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool! Unfortunately, it'll be another uncomfortable night of sleeping weather for those without air conditioning.

Let's talk about the smoke. There will be hazy sunshine across Western Washington today from fires burning in Eastern Washington, but most of it will be higher in the atmosphere. This means that there will be a minimal impact on air quality at the surface. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is forecasting "moderate" air quality levels for its region. There could be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels in Lewis County (which is under the Southwest Clean Air Agency jurisdiction). Below is a snapshot of air quality levels from earlier this morning. Check here for the latest levels.

Haze will linger over the region through Saturday before getting pushed back into Eastern Washington Sunday. This will be due to a westerly flow.

This same marine push will provide our area with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures on Sunday. Highs cool further to the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. The winds from the west will offer milder temperatures and cleaner air.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend! Take good care in the heat today.



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan