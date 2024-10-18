Ballard Bridge will be open this weekend, repair work canceled

This weekend's closure of the Ballard Bridge has been canceled due to weather.

From Friday, Oct. 18 to Monday, Oct. 21, crews were planning to replace worn expansion joints, with access only available to bikes and pedestrians for the scheduled closure.

Movable bridges like the Ballard Bridge require extensive work, as crews need to replace the nearly century-old concrete and reinforce the metalwork that deteriorates over time. Officials with the Seattle Department of Transportation note the work has always been weather-dependent.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to complete tasks as efficiently as possible while navigating changing weather forecasts," said the Seattle Department of Transportation.

It is not yet known if an additional weekend of closures will be required to finish up work.

