Ballard Bridge to remain open this weekend, repair work cancelled

article

The weekend closure of the Ballard Bridge has been cancelled due to expected heavy rain.

The closure was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16 for "crucial maintenance and preservation work" on the bridge, which has stood for 107 years. That work was called off Thursday with forecasts of excessive rain returning to western Washington.

Crews were planning to replace worn expansion joints, with access only available to bikes and pedestrians.

Movable bridges like the Ballard Bridge require extensive work, as crews need to replace the nearly century-old concrete and reinforce the metalwork that deteriorates over time. Officials with the Seattle Department of Transportation note the work has always been weather-dependent.

The Ballard Bridge is still expected to close for repairs from Sept. 27–30, Oct. 4–7, Oct. 11–14 and Oct. 18–21.

It is not yet known if an additional weekend of closures will be required to finish up work.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway booked into King County Jail

Highline Public Schools to stay closed Tuesday due to ongoing cyberattack

'Belltown Hellcat' spotted on tow truck in Kent: Reddit

Seattle market sees rise in home listings, higher prices

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.