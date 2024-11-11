Seattle Seahawks release linebacker Tyrel Dodson in roster shakeup

article

The Seattle Seahawks made a significant shake up to their roster on Monday, releasing starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson after just nine games with the team.

Dodson started every game this season at linebacker for the Seahawks. The last two games saw him move from middle linebacker to weakside linebacker following the acquisition of Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in October.

The release of Dodson means the Seahawks have completely jettisoned their plan for the position they had entering the season. Dodson and Jerome Baker were signed to become the replacements for Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in the middle of Seattle's defense. Instead, Baker was traded to Tennessee as part of the deal for Jones, and Dodson was let go on Monday.

Dodson leads the team with 71 tackles this season and handled duties as the play-caller on defense, wearing the helmet radio for sideline communications. That role presumably shifts to Jones with rookie Tyrice Knight and veteran Drake Thomas as options for the weakside role.

Cornerback Josh Jobe was added to the 53-man roster in Dodson's place. Jobe had played in the last three games for Seattle as an elevation from the practice squad, but with his trio of elevations exhausted, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster or exposed to waivers.

Additionally, Seattle claimed nose tackle Brandon Pili off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, and placed safety K'Von Wallace on injured reserve to clear a roster spot.

Pili, who went undrafted out of USC last year, appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons with the Dolphins, recording four tackles.

Wallace was injured in the team's last game against the Los Angeles Rams and had to be carted to the locker room for further examination.

Seattle also signed N'Keal Harry to their practice squad to fill Jobe's spot. The Seahawks list Harry as a tight end, though he has played receiver in the NFL and in college at Arizona State.

With the trade deadline now passed, Dodson will go through waivers instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent immediately.

This story will be updated.

