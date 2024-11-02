Seattle Seahawks activate OT George Fant from injured reserve

article

The Seattle Seahawks activated tackle George Fant from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing a path for his return to the lineup after seven weeks due to a knee injury.

Nose tackle Cameron Young was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury to open a spot for Fant on the roster. Additionally, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Cody White were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"George looks good. George looks really good," head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday.

Fant left the team's season opening victory over the Denver Broncos after just 13 plays with the knee injury that has kept him out of the lineup ever since. The team initially tried to avoid an injured reserve stint for Fant, but his knee required more recovery time.

It's an issue that has plagued Fant since training camp, where he often had extra days off to rest for veteran maintenance.

Fant's presumptive return to action gives Seattle its healthiest offensive line since Week 1. The Seahawks had been down to the fourth-string option at right tackle With Fant, Abe Lucas (knee) and Stone Forsythe (hand) all sidelined with injuries. Rookie sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell has started the last two games for the team at the position.

Young's injury dates back to the end of last season when he was hurt in the team's final game against the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in one game this season and played just three total snaps.

Jobe has played the last two games for Seattle with one start. Even with Tre Brown back healthy from an ankle injury last week, Jobe remained in the lineup as the team's third cornerback alongside Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

White gives Seattle additional receiver depth with DK Metcalf set to miss a second straight game due to a knee injury.

