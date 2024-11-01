Seattle Seahawks rule out DK Metcalf, Noah Fant for Rams game

article

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Noah Fant were both ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the team down two offensive playmakers for a key NFC West matchup.

Head coach Mike Macdonald had been optimistic about Metcalf's chances of returning to action this week, but said he ultimately just needed more time to work back from an MCL sprain.

"It's nothing that he could have done differently. We just need more time for him, so that's what's best for the team," Macdonald said on Friday.

Macdonald had hoped Metcalf would be able to return to practice on Thursday, but that didn't happen. Metcalf hurt his right knee in Seattle's victory over the Atlanta Falcons a week ago. After attempting to make a catch along the sidelines, Metcalf's leg was wrenched when landing on the ground, which caused a Grade 1 MCL Sprain. He was unable to practice last week and did not play in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Macdonald said there hadn't been a setback with Metcalf, just not enough time to get him back for this week's game. He added that they believe Metcalf will be available after next week's bye week, but they won't know for sure until they get there.

Fant injured his groin in practice on Wednesday and is going to miss some time, Macdonald said. The team isn't planning to put Fant on injured reserve, but said they're uncertain that he'll be available immediately after their bye week.

Meanwhile, tackle George Fant was off the final injury report and is available to be in the lineup this week, though Macdonald wouldn't confirm if that would occur or not. He remains on the injured reserve list currently and needs to be added to the active roster in order to play. Macdonald said any moves in that regard will be made on Saturday.

If George isn't added to the roster, rookie Mike Jerrell would make his third straight start at the right tackle spot.

"George looks good. George looks really good," Macdonald said.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV missed practice on Friday due to a stiff neck and is listed as questionable. Macdonald said that's a day-by-day situation for Jones.

Tackle Abe Lucas and nose tackle Cameron Young were also ruled out for this week's game. Lucas remains on the physically unable to perform list working back from his knee injury. Young played three snaps against the San Francisco 49ers, but is still dealing with the effects of his knee injury that had him on the PUP list to start the year.

"It's really the same that's been bothering him with his knee," Macdonald said of Young. "It's just kind of a pain in the neck on his part. I feel bad for him. The guy is working extremely hard. He's getting better, but it just won't go away."

With Lucas, the plan remains to try and get Lucas ready for after the bye week.

"He's gaining confidence," Macdonald said. "He's working hard, getting comfortable being uncomfortable to a certain extent, and that's where we're at right now."

Injury Report:

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.