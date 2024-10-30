Optimism for DK Metcalf return to lineup this week for Seattle Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is optimistic his team will see wide receiver DK Metcalf return to action this weekend after missing Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

"The guy's doing a great job, confident, still not going to practice today, optimistic for tomorrow, so we'll kind of play it day-by-day," Macdonald said.

Metcalf was one of three players to miss practice for Seattle due to an injury on Wednesday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (foot) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (knee) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Metcalf hurt his right knee in Seattle's victory over the Atlanta Falcons a week ago. After attempting to make a catch along the sidelines, Metcalf's leg was wrenched when landing on the ground, which caused a Grade 1 MCL Sprain. He was unable to practice last week and did not play in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Though Metcalf's absence was far from the only reason, the Seattle offense struggled mightily against Buffalo. The Seahawks managed just 10 points and 233 yards gained against the Bills defense, both of which were season-lows.

Having Metcalf back for a critical NFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Rams would certainly be a boost.

"Right now we're hoping he'll be out there," Macdaondl said.

Lineback Dre'Mont Jones was limited in practice on Thursday after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's game. Jones was able to finish the game and said the injury was an A/C joint sprain via his Twitter account. Macdonald is also optimistic Jones will be able to play against the Rams.

"We're going to take care of him throughout the week to make sure he is ready to go on Sunday, but we're optimistic he'll be ready to go," Macdonald said.

The revelation of injuries to Witherspoon and Shenault came on the injury report, which was after Macdonald's press conference. As such, there were no questions asked about either player's status, though both players finished the Buffalo game.

Tackles George Fant and Abe Lucas were each limited in practice on Wednesday as they work back from knee injuries. Fant has a chance to return this week, while Lucas will become an option after the team's bye week.

"George should start practicing this week in the manner of, 'Hey, let's possibly get him ready to go," Macdonald said.

Macdonald said Monday that rookie Mike Jerrell would remain in the right tackle role if Fant is unable to play this week against Los Angeles. However, the rotation at right guard appears to be over, at least for the time being.

Macdonald said Anthony Bradford will get the start and play through the full game with Los Angeles this week. Bradford had split the job with rookie Christian Haynes in recent weeks.

"This week A.B. will start. We'll roll with AB," Macdonald said.

Defensive end Leonard Williams was given the day off for rest, and guard Laken Tomlinson was limited for the same reason. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique), cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle), nose tackle Cameron Young (knee), and tight end Noah Fant (groin) were also limited.

Macdonald also said that there will be competition for the third cornerback job moving forward between Josh Jobe, Tre Brown, and Pritchett. Jobe started in place of an injured Brown two weeks ago, but remained in the role last weekend when back healthy and available.

Jobe intercepted Josh Allen last week and made a positive impression with his play.

"You show that type of consistency, that builds trust with the coaching staff, the rest of your teammates," Macdonald said of Jobe. "I know our offensive players felt it when he's been on the practice squad and the quality of play that he was putting on tape. When you get your opportunity to take advantage of it, then that's going make us better as a football team. Then we're going to want to keep finding ways to get you in the football game."

Injury Report:

