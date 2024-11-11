Docs: Seattle woman used ice climbing axe to murder her father

Prosecutors in King County have formally charged Corey Burke with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her father, Timothy Burke, in an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to court documents, the murder happened on Nov. 5 in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Prosecutors said Burke premeditated the killing of her father during an argument about turning off the household lights.

Burke reportedly told detectives that she wasn't able to convince her 67-year-old father to turn the lights off. In frustration, she retrieved an ice climbing axe, proceeded to trip and strangle him with the tool, and bit him. She also admitted to striking him several times on the head and side with both the blunt and sharp ends of the axe, police said. A critical blow pierced Timothy Burke's ribcage and entered his lung. As he struggled to breathe, his daughter sat by him until he stopped breathing.

Following the homicide, Burke purportedly broke several windows of the residence, leading neighbors to contact police. Officers found Burke unresponsive to questions upon arrival and observed behavior consistent with a mental health crisis. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police officers, upon learning an elderly man lived in the residence, entered the home to perform a welfare check. Inside, they discovered the body of Timothy Burke in the basement bedroom with obvious signs of trauma. An ice axe with bloodstains was found in the living room.

Given the severity of the charges and potential risks, prosecutors have requested the court maintain a $2 million bail for Burke, citing concerns over public safety and the potential for her to fail to appear in court.

Further legal proceedings are pending while the defendant is expected to undergo mental health evaluations.

No further details have been released.

