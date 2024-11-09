Seattle getting new Trader Joe's location

A popular grocery chain is opening up another location for Seattle-area residents soon.

The newest Trader Joe's will be at 8726 Greenwood Avenue. Once this location opens, people will not need to travel to the University District or Ballard neighborhoods to shop at the growing retailer.

"At Trader Joe's in Seattle - Greenwood, we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store," read a section of their website announcing the location. There is no listed grand opening data at the time of reporting.

Currently, there are five other Trader Joe's operating in Seattle: Ballard, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne Hill, U District and West Seattle.

