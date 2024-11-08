Seattle's Gum Wall gets first cleaning since 2019

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gum Wall cleaning 2024

Seattle's famous "Gum Wall" at Pike Place is getting cleaned for only the third time in more than 20 years.

Crews have been hard at work cleaning off numerous pieces of sticky gum from the walls of Post Alley.

While nearly all the gum will be disposed of, cleaners are planning to leave a heart-shaped section untouched.

They started on Monday, Nov. 4 and wrapped up Friday, Nov. 8. Each day, the alley was closed for cleaning from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In 2015, cleaning crews cleared off one ton of gum and debris from the walls. It was the first cleaning since the odd tradition started in the 1990s. Gum started collecting on the brick and concrete as people waited in line for improv theater shows.

Then, the walls were cleaned off again four years later, in 2019. Prior to this week, this was the most recent cleaning.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 general election

Bryan Kohberger to face judge as lawyers fight death penalty

Man shot during Auburn attempted robbery

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.