Wombi e-bike subscription service comes to Seattle

article

Wombi has launched in Seattle, becoming the company's second city of operation for its subscription electric cargo service as the city allows more e-bike access around town.

The company launched in Los Angeles last summer and has now moved to 8558 Greenwood Avenue North in Seattle.

Unlike the Lime bikes, scooters, or LimeGliders, the Wombi bikes operate on a lease subscription model. Where you have the bike monthly instead of per ride.

Featured article

How much are Wombi e-bikes?

The cheapest option is the Tern Quick Haul which starts at $115 per month, followed by the Tern HSD at $135, and Tern GSDs at $150.

More on parking, location and services can be found on Wombi's Seattle page.

Are there zone restrictions?

Wombi says residents within a six-mile radius of the Greenwood shop can have pretty much full access, with free shipping as well. People outside that area may be able to get a subscription, but there are likely extra fees involved, according to the company.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Kayaker still missing after stormy weather in Everett, paddleboarders rescued

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.