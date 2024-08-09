Seattle chosen as pilot city for new LimeGlider e-bike

Lime is rolling out a new vehicle in their e-bike lineup, and Seattle will be the first city to try it out.

When thinking of the glider, "bicycle" would be a loose term to describe the new electric vehicle soon to be deployed to the University District.

"The LimeGlider is a brand-new seated vehicle built without pedals for an effortless ride. LimeBike is our latest e-bike design, built to be more approachable for a wider rider audience," Lime representatives wrote in a public statement.

Tom Fucoloro with Seattle Bike Blog reported that he took one of the new LimeGliders for a spin before the company officially deploys 280 around the university in just a few days.

He says that while the e-bikes can be taken anywhere, Lime will be rebalancing the vehicles to the University District as the pilot program continues.

Lime confirmed Seattle will be the first to get the LimeGlider, with Zurich being next on the list for a debut later this summer.

