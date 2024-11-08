5 people stabbed in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, man arrested

An investigation is underway after five people were stabbed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Friday afternoon. Authorities are calling it a mass casualty event.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 2 p.m. near the corner of 10th Ave. S and S Jackson St., about two blocks south of Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.

It was reported that four men showed up to Harborview Medical Center with stab wounds. All of them are listed in critical condition. The fifth stabbing victim was treated and released at the scene.

According to Seattle Police, officers found a suspect after witnesses described him and arrested him without incident. A weapon was recovered in the area, and one knife was still stuck in one of the victims.

Police say the suspect is 30-40 years old, and detectives are working to identify him. He will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings are not known at this time.

Multiple police officers at the scene where five people were reportedly stabbed. (Photo: Seattle Department of Transportation)

Seattle Police are determining if the suspect is involved in five other stabbings that happened in the same neighborhood in the last 36 hours:

Woman stabbed 8 times

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a stabbing near 12th Ave. S and S King St.

When they arrived they found a 52-year-old woman stabbed eight times. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects have been located.

Man hospitalized after stabbing

At about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area of 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for the report of a stabbing.

Officers located a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a checkered hoody last seen heading eastbound on S King Street. After a search, police did not locate the suspect.

It's not known what led up to the stabbing.

Suspect in custody after stabbing

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times at about 8 p.m. Thursday near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police detained a 34-year-old man near an abandoned building on 10th and Jackson. SPD said the suspect was armed with a knife, which was seized as evidence.

According to investigators, the suspect also had a $7,075 felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into King County Jail for his warrant.

The suspect's involvement in the stabbing is under investigation.

Man injured in attempted robbery

Officers responded to a reported assault at 8:39 p.m. Thursday near South King Street and 8th Avenue South, beneath the I-5 freeway overpass.

According to SPD, a 60-year-old man was in his vehicle when another man forcibly opened his driver's side door and tried to stab him in the chest.

Police say the victim blocked the attack but sustained a laceration to his hand. He was taken to Harborview for further medical care.

The victim's cellphone was stolen in the robbery. Despite a K9 and helicopter search, the suspect was not located.

Man stabbed in neck

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, officers received reports of an assault near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

A man was found bleeding heavily from a neck injury. He was provided aid at the scene and transported to Harborview in serious condition.

Police followed a blood trail to a doorway northwest of where the victim was found, but the suspect was not located.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued the following statement in response to the series of stabbings:

"The stabbings in Little Saigon and the Chinatown-International District are horrific, appalling, and shouldn’t occur anywhere in our city. I am grateful for the efforts of first responders in arresting a suspect and caring for the victims of these attacks. I hope for their speedy recovery.

"Every person deserves to feel and be safe, and I remain committed to using every tool available to improve the safety of Little Saigon and the historic Chinatown-International District for all residents, workers, and visitors. We will continue to take a proactive approach to this ongoing challenge – increasing law enforcement resources and patrols to quickly respond to and deter illegal activities, implementing evidence-based technology to prevent and solve crimes, and holding those who cause harm accountable for their actions."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 general election

Bryan Kohberger to face judge as lawyers fight death penalty

Man shot during Auburn attempted robbery

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.