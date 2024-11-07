Woman stabbed 8 times in Seattle's Chinatown-International District: SPD

Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman was stabbed eight times in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 12th Ave. S and S King St.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The SPD says officers found a blood trail and a possible crime scene just east of 8th Ave. S and S King St.

No suspects have been located, and no arrests have been made.

The SPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit will lead this investigation. It is undetermined what led to the stabbing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

How every WA county voted for governor in the 2024 general election

Bryan Kohberger to face judge as lawyers fight death penalty

Man shot during Auburn attempted robbery

WA Gov. Inslee responds to election results: ‘Their leadership will be crucial’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.