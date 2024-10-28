Seattle Police say a gas station clerk shot at a man after they got in an argument over an ice container early Monday morning.

At around 1:46 p.m., a man went to the Shell station on South Dearborn Street and 6th Avenue South. Police say the man purchased ice from the walk-up window, and a dispute began over the container the ice was given in.

Then, police say the clerk unlocked doors and continued arguing with the man.

The man lifted his coat, let go, went back to his vehicle and drove away, according to SPD.

Officers say as the man drove off, the clerk ran after him and fired his pistol towards his car. Police also say the clerk fell and injured himself while running.

Seattle police officers were two blocks away from the shooting when it happened, as they were responding to a DUI. Officers observed the shots, called out the incident, and backup arrived to secure the scene.

The clerk was ultimately arrested. It's currently unknown what charges he faces.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

