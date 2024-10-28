Studded tires allowed in WA starting Friday, Nov. 1: WSDOT

Studded snow tires will be allowed in Washington state starting Friday, Nov. 1, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT is encouraging drivers to visit their local tire dealer to learn about stud-free winter traction tires that can be used all year round. Officials estimate that studded tires cause over $20 million worth of road damage every year.

Snow tires with metal studs during Andros Trophy Race qualifying at Pas de la Casa on December 17, 2022 in Andorra. (Photo by Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

When can I put studded snow tires on in WA?

WSDOT announced that studded tires are legal between November 1 and March 31. Drivers using studded tires outside this time frame will be fined by law enforcement.

Do I need chains if I have studded snow tires in WA?

According to WSDOT, studded tires do not satisfy the state chain requirements. This means that if you have studded snow tires and chains are required on state mountain passes, you still need to have chains.

Do I need chains if I have a 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive vehicle?

According to WSDOT, during times when 'chains required' notices are issued, four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles under 10,000 pounds are not required to install chains. However, all drivers must carry chains with them in case weather conditions worsen and chain requirements are upgraded to 'chains required on all vehicles'.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Police: 'Incendiary devices' used to set ballot boxes on fire in WA, OR

I-5 South reopens after 45-car pileup caused miles-long backup in Kent, WA

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Docs: Fall City teen gunned down family, staged ‘murder-suicide’

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.