Teen girl suspect in stabbing of 55-year-old man in Seattle's Capitol Hill

One man is hospitalized, and a teen girl has been arrested following a stabbing in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

Seattle police responded to a call at 10:37 a.m. on October 26th to reports of a stabbing.

Officers say they arrived on the scene to find a 55-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.

First responders, including officers and the Seattle Fire Department, administered medical aid to the victim on site. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old female was arrested at the scene in connection to the stabbing for assault in the 1st degree. She, too, was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an evaluation and necessary treatment and is expected to be booked into the juvenile detention at the Children & Family Justice Center.

The events that prompted the stabbing remain under investigation. Right now, police say this case remains open and subject to change, and no detective has been assigned to it yet. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

