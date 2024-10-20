Double shooting at site of shooting memorial in Seattle's Capitol Hill

Two people have been shot while at the memorial for a separate shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood one day prior.

Early Sunday morning, police received reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.

At around 2:15 a.m., officers found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. Shortly after, a 29-year-old man walked into the hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Seattle Police response

Both say they were shot at the site of a deadly October 19 Capitol Hill shooting.

Law enforcement returned to the site of the memorial where now three people have been shot to further investigate. They deployed police dogs to help search for suspects.

So far, no one has been caught. Witnesses say multiple people fired multiple shots and drove off.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

