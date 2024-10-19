Woman shot, killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

One woman is dead following an early morning shooting in Capitol Hill.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on October 19, police responded to an emergency in the area of East Prospect Street and East 11th Avenue.

The 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the chest, according to Seattle Police.

Officers rendered immediate medical aid until Seattle Fire arrived on scene for further medical intervention. Despite these efforts, she died on scene, according to SPD.

At time of reporting, police do not know the cause of the shooting or the circumstances that lead to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to SPD's Violent Crime Unit tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

