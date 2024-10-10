‘This guy stole our Pride sign’; Seattle business blasts thief on billboard

article

After a man was caught on surveillance video tearing down a Pride sign, one Seattle business decided to take matters into their own hands in a bold way.

Black Rock Spirits, located in Capitol Hill, publicly shamed the culprit by displaying his face on a handmade billboard outside their Madison Street office.

"We're just trying to have fun with it," said Sven Liden, founder of Black Rock Spirits. "It was kind of for our own sense of petty justice to put that thing up there."

The vandalism took place in August, outside the Black Rock Spirits office, around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance footage captured the perpetrator, described as a "weird yogurt-eating thief," ripping down a Pride sign and tossing it into his truck. According to Liden, the man made two trips, stopping to eat yogurt as he vandalized the property.

"It’s a little bit brazen," Liden remarked about the incident. "We noticed a guy standing around eating yogurt, and then he came back, ripped the sign off, and drove away."

While he didn’t report the vandalism to the police, he wanted to call the man out and show support for the LGBTQ community. The billboard is now framed by an even larger rainbow banner.

"You can have cameras up, but you're not really going to report this to the police," Liden said. "There's not too much you can do about it, so we thought, let's just have a little petty revenge and put his photo up on our sign."

Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers Puget Sound wants to encourage this business and any other establishments dealing with similar vandalism to report it to authorities.

"This would be considered a hate crime. You damage property, you look at the RCW for hate crimes, and it fits," Fuda remarked. "I would continue to document, to call the police and build a case that way."

Liden says that if the yogurt-eating vandal returns their flag, they will take the billboard down.

